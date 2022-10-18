BJP High Command forces Bandi to move towards Mungode

In a significant move, the BJP high command has forced the State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to start campaign at Munugode in support of party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for the upcoming by-poll. His campaign will start from Gundlapally, Thammadapalli gate in the constituency.



According to the party sources, Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is well aware of the party candidate's prospectus in the by-election has been trying to avoid his participation in the poll campaign. He planned to start Praja Sangrama Yatra instead of poll campaign in Munugode. So that he will not be blamed for Rajagopal Reddy's defeat in the ensuing election. As the Yatra will not be considered as the poll campaign, the debacle will not come into his credit.

Accordingly, he camped in Delhi for the past few days to convince the BJP command to get green signal to his prestigious Praja Sangrama Yatra. It is learnt that the party high command has categorically said that they will not give permission to take up the yatra as the party candidate at Munugode has been struggling to attract the voters amid the TRS candidate has been moving forward in the poll campaign. The high command strictly instructed Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take part in the campaign in the capacity of party state president. As there is no option in sight, he decided to start the campaign with the defeat of party's candidates is on cards.