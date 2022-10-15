BJP candidate suffers with Posters-Phobia

It seems that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been suffering with Posters phobia after observing the latest developments in the Munugode Assembly constituency which is heading to by-elections in few weeks.



The frequent appearance of posters against Komati Reddy in Munugode Assembly constituency has been denting the prospectus of the BJP candidate in the ensuing elections.

Believed to be a second episode in the poster series, a poster against him was appeared in major parts of the constituency recently. The content of the poster is warning the people of Munugode on behalf of people from Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies where the BJP candidates won both the seats in the recent by-polls to the two constituencies.

The poster cautioned the Munugode voters not to get cheated by the BJP candidate in the upcoming by-poll has been attracting the people in a big way.

"We (Dubbak and Huzurabad people) are cheated. Don't get cheated", the poster reads.





The posters on behalf of Dubbak people and the posters on behalf of Huzurabad people were appeared at Choutuppal and other prominent places in the constituency. They became point of debate among the general public when the Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao of the BJP has been taking part in the poll campaign for the party candidate Rajagopal Reddy in the nearby Samsthan Naryanpur.

When it comes to Chandur, the posters look like movie posters were appeared in the town.

The content of the poster reads as given below:

Shah Productions presents,

'18000 crore' Movie

Director: Covert Reddy

Satyanarayana 70 MM

Released Today





The above poster has been attracting the people a lot as it is well publicized that the present BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy has joined the saffron party after received contract works worth Rs.18000 cr from the BJP-ruled Central Government.

It is learnt that the party workers has been discussing that Rajagopal Reddy has been suffering with posters-phobia in the recent times.