BJP at Centre bulldozes democratic poll process

The BJP at Centre has been in forefront to bulldoze the democratic poll process when it is sure about the defeat of its candidate wherever the election is going to happen. The political analysts who have been observing the poll management of the saffron band wagon for the past eight-half years are of opinion that the bigwigs in the ruling fraternity always misuse the constitutional institutions and authorities for their selfish benefits. According to the reliable sources, they can even force the constitutional institutions to transfer officers with integrity if the said officers were failed to oblige their orders.

The recent instance is the transfer of Munugode returning officer who cancelled the road roller symbol to the candidate of Yugatulasi party and allotted baby walker symbol to the said candidate.

The act of Election Commission of India (ECI) on the road roller symbol which the TRS party has been objecting has received severe criticism from the intellectuals, social activists and leaders from various political parties who believe in conducting the election process in a democratic way.

They are of the opinion that the BJP ruled Central government has been misusing the constitutional institutions every nook and corner of the country to suppress its opponent especially regional parties with indiscretion.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao raised objection towards the action taken by the ECI. He also alleged that it was clear that the ECI has been working under the pressure of the BJP. In a series of tweets KTR said that the re-allotment of road roller symbol to a candidate in Munugode by-election which was suspended in 2011 is nothing but ridiculing the democracy.