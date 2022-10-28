Bimbisara Sequel: Here's the clarity

Bimbisara is one of the super hit films in Telugu. Starring Kalyan Ram Nandamuri in the lead role, the film has become a very big hit at the box office. Vashisth Mallidi is the director who made his debut with the film. He recently opened up on the film's sequel.

Kalyan Ram who played the lead role in the film produced the movie too. The talented actor revealed that the sequel is on cards. But, he did not give clarity on when the sequel will actually begin.

Confirming the film's sequel, the film's director said, "Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has to finish his other projects before we can schedule shooting for 'Bimbisara 2'. At the same time, I am yet to prepare the film's script and I am working on the same. There is a lot of pressure because the audiences liked the first part without any expectations. Everything was a surprise for us. I have to match the expectations for the second part now," said the director.