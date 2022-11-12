Bigg Boss 6 Telugu To Witness Double Elimination This Week

Big Boss season 6 completed nine weeks successfully and is currently in the 10th week. As it is already Saturday, audiences are excited to know about the evicted contestants this week.



The latest reports confirm that this week is going to witness double elimination. The interesting thing is that Baladitya, the well-known face of this season, is one of the contestants who got eliminated this week.

Meanwhile, reports also stated that Marina Abraham is another contestant who is going to be out of the house this week. While one eviction may be announced on Saturday, the other eviction is said to be announced on Sunday.

Also, in the promo released today, Nagarjuna is seen pointing out the housemates' worst behavior in the house.

Now the house currently has 10 housemates. They are Inaya Sulthana, Faima, Rohith Saini, LV Revanth, Sri Satya, Shrihan, Vasanthi Krishna, Keerthi Bhat, Adi Reddy, Rajasekhar.