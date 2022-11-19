Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Evicted Contestant admits her mistakes

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestant Geethu Royal's elimination was very shocking and surprising to everyone, including the host Nagarjuna. Post her elimination, there were many unanswered questions and unknown reasons that people were curious about.

Geethu uploaded a vlog answering and addressing all the concerns & questions associated with her. The vlog is around an hour long, with emotional breakdowns and confessions of Geethu all over. She begins with the acceptance of defeat and goes on to speak about how she neglected her parent's advice.

"They advised me to be more subtle than straightforward. I just took it to the ear, not to heart. I'm very bipolar when it comes to emotions. Everything is much more than required. Anger, Love, Trust, Sadness. Everything. I was very much private and was only open to a very limited number of people, and I got backstabbed by them only in my past. This happened in my school and college and is continuing now, too," said Geethu.

"I promise on my favorite show Bigg Boss, that I don't have any PR team. I have trusted one party to compensate for any negative comments on me, but even they didn't do anything even after taking 25K from me," cried Geethu.