Bigg Boss damages star singer's reputation

Bigg Boss house is a strange place. It gives huge popularity to unknown celebrities and tarnishes the existing reputation of well-known celebrities.

If we take the fifth season into consideration, a relatively unknown celebrity like VJ Sunny got a massive fan following and went on to become the winner. On the flip side, social media star Shanmukh Jaswanth faced the flak of the audience for his behaviour and close friendship with Siri.

Now, singer Revanth is facing a similar fate. Revanth is a popular singer in the Telugu film industry. He was also the winner of the Hindi Indian Idol. He participated in various singing reality shows. He entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the title contenders.

To be honest, Revanth is being himself in the house. But that attitude is turning against him. His aggressive nature and relatively rude behaviour are turning out to be negative in audiences' minds.

People who were his fans are now started to dislike his attitude. They are feeling that it would have been better if he hadn't participated in Bigg Boss at all.