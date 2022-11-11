Big Test for Samantha today

After a long gap, a Samantha-starrer film is gearing up for theatrical release. Her latest outing Yashoda is all set to hit the screens today, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.



Samantha's last lady-oriented film Oh Baby was a success and she is hoping to repeat the same feat with Yashoda. However, the buzz is not so heavy for this film.



It is already known that Samantha's medical condition is not well and thus, she couldn't participate in the promotions. The lack of promotions also affected the film.



Only Samantha's stardom and the word of mouth can save this movie right now. If Yashoda manages to become a hit, it will elevate Samantha's career graph once again and boosts her confidence, especially in these tough times.



If it flops at the box office, it may affect her health. The success of Yashoda is highly important for Samantha's career as she strongly needs a big comeback hit now.



Let's see if she can achieve it with Yashoda.

