Big Rumor: Arjun Kapoor onboards Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the successful films in Telugu. The film became a pan-India hit. Now, the second part of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule, is going to release next year. The film unit is yet to begin the shoot. However, there is a rumor that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be a part of the film.

The speculations say that Arjun Kapoor will be roped in to play a negative role in the film. But we have Fahadh Faasil already to play the lead antagonist in the movie. The producer has given clarity on the same.

Speaking in an interview with a leading web news portal, the film's producer said, "Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it's hundred percent false news. We will start shooting from this month's end. Between the 20th and 30th, we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad, and then we will go to the forest and other locations."

With the clarification directly from the official sources, let us hope that everything else in circulation is nothing but a rumor.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.