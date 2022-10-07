Big Dream: 'Naatu Naatu' performance on the Oscars stage

Now that RRR is officially in the Oscars race, movie lovers are extremely happy. They are looking forward to the film grabbing at least two awards for the film. The movie is in the race in many categories. Meanwhile, the RRR fans are dreaming about both Ram Charan and Jr NTR gracing the awards event. The fans want both actors to perform the 'Naatu Naatu' song on the big stage.



This is the first time that an Indian film is in contention for the majority of categories at the Oscars, despite it not being chosen as India's official entry at the Oscars. The response to the film's IMAX screening is amazing. Director Rajamouli personally witnessed the love that he is getting and is elated to see if the film can manage to withhold the attention-getting from all corners of the world.



Already, multiple PR agencies are working in the favor of RRR to catch the maximum attention at the Oscars. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

