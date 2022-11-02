Balakrishna's video call with Rashmika Mandanna

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been on a marvellous hit streak on both the silver screen & small screen. As 'Akhanda' recorded a solid blockbuster, his talk 'Unstoppable with NBK' has turned out to be the top show with the highest viewership recorded for any OTT in the South. The show is performing well currently. The first season of the show is a big hit and hence the second season is also underway.

The first two episodes have become big hits and the third episode features two guests. In the third episode, we have Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh are the chief guests. Already, the promo is out and it has impressed everyone big time.

On the other hand, what's going to be a unique point in the third episode is Balakrishna doing a video call with Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, Balakrishna opened up that Rashkika is his latest crush. As a result, Sharwanand arranged a video call with Rashmika Mandanna. The conversation of the two is reportedly going to carry a significance in the episode.

The full episode will be out on Friday.