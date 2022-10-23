Balakrishna was the initial Bheemla!

The film industry is the only industry where rumours & gossips are very much treated like the truth. No one ever really knows which gossip might turn into truth and which truth shall become a rumour.

In a recent episode of Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable with NBK - Season 2', young leads Vishwak Sen & Siddhu Jonnalagada were invited as guests. After a couple of rounds & interactions, producer Naga Vamshi turned in as a special guest. While interacting with Naga Vamshi, Balakrishna asked about the initial casting of the recent blockbuster 'Bheemla Nayak', Vamshi said it was Balakrishna whom they thought of making the film with, not Pawan Kalyan and it was Balakrishna himself who suggested the name of Pawan Kalyan for the lead role.

This went back quite a long time when the makers brought the remake rights, During that time, there were reports that Naga Vamshi was spotted in the office of Balakrishna for the remake and Balayya rejected the offer. He even posted a pic of him with Balakrishna on his birthday confirming the meet. Looks like the rumour turned out to be true surprisingly.