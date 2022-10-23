Balakrishna becomes Brand Ambassador

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the few stars who is being celebrated even today by the Gen Z audience. It might be the films he did or the controversies he was caught in, but his following was only growing if not anything.



Over his career span of 40 years, Balakrishna hasn't signed anything but feature films. Although he was approached by a few soft drink companies in the 90s for endorsement, he simply rejected them saying that he wasn't cut out for advertisements. Now, it looks like things have changed for Balakrishna. It has been reported that Balakrishna has signed his first commercial endorsement.

According to our sources, he shall be the brand ambassador for the real estate & construction company 'Sai Priya Constructions Limited'. There seems to be a huge demand for his post the success of his talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' on the OTT platform Aha. Coincidentally, it is his first talk show & first-time appearance on a tv show in his career. Needless to say, the show has emerged as one of the most successful shows in Telugu.