Baahubali producer slams false article on Baahubali

It looks like Jingoism, Bullying & False propaganda have become the new syllables of the word 'Journalism'. Right from politics to pictures, everything seems to be overhyped and exaggerated even with false news. Many media outlets are just surviving with such tricks.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora fired upon a media outlet & the corresponding journalist regarding a false article published by them. Now, within no time, the same happened here. Time Now has published an article on Prabhas with the headline "Prabhas' lavish Jubilee Hills farmhouse spread over 84 acres oozes Adipurush actor's simple taste". And the article read about the lavish taste of prabhas along with the expensive lifestyle, which is more of a complaining & crying over. And it is not the first time such articles have popped up.

Producer Sobhu took it to his Twitter and wrote ".@TimesNow Really ? Do you guys have any idea what 84 acres in Jubilee Hills even means ? I guess your reporters can write and publish any garbage and tag a celebrity name to it ! And how can "lavish" and "simple" be in the same sentence! ". There hasn't been any response yet from the media handle.