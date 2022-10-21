Award to Yadadri Hill Shrine, CM KCR says great achievement

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the famous hill shrine located on Yadagirigutta has bagged Green Place of Worship award from 2022 to 2025. The award was declared by Indian Green Building Council. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his happiness on the achievement of the temple. He said that it is nothing but a significant prestige to the state government. Chief Minister attributed it to the renovation of the temple without disturbing the holiness and spirituality of the hill shrine.



According to the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) officials, the temple bagged the award in terms of preserving the self proclaimed presiding deity in the cave of 13th century.

The hundred percent centralized air-conditioning and ducting is meant to preserve the rocks in the outside of the temple premises which will not affect the walls of the hill shrine.

According to the YTDA officials, the other things as part of the renovation of the temple which helped in getting the award including reduction of heat by using Krishna Sila in the renovation of the hill shrine and other structures around the temple, windows with meshes, maximum greenery coverage, fresh air ventilation and exhaust system, day lighting access to the temple through sun pipe, spacious parking space, pond with pure water and other facilities to the pilgrims and devotees who visit the hill shrine in large number from across the country.