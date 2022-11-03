Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer - Make way for the Mighty Master!

James Francis Cameron, a.k.a. Jim Cameron, probably one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of cinema, has finally decided to release his magnum opus, 'Avatar' franchise in the following years probably after a decade-long cinematic hiatus. Today the new trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released!

The film follows the journey of Jake Sully, who has successfully & permanently transferred into his avatar with the aid of the 'Tree of Souls'. A decade after the events of 'Avatar', it tells the story of the Sully family along with new internal conflicts in his tribe, and the war they fight to stay alive. The visuals though, especially that of the opening, the army raising from the shore and the ending shot are the ones that really stand out!

Although the film was completed 3 years before, Cameron was of the notion that the theatres are not equipped with the proper technology to project his vision of cinema. Accordingly, the IMAX team has come out with the 'Laser IMAX' to project the film and almost 3 new IMAX theatres are already under construction!

Produced by himself, the film has the score conducted by Simon Franglen, who was an Electronic Music Arranger at James Horner, the composer of 'Avatar' & also received a Golden Globe nomination for composing 'Avatar - Theme song'. Cinematography is handled by Russell Carpenter who has previously collaborated with Cameron for 'True Lies' and 'Titanic'.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theatres on December 16, 2022.







