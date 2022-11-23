'Avatar: The Way of Water' to premier from 12 AM in India

World's top filmmaker James Cameron's latest installation, the sequel of 'Avatar', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is all set to release & rule the cinemas on December 16th. The makers have also released a second trailer for the film, featuring the whole tribes of Pandora.



The online bookings have gone air for a couple of days and the hype is very real. The theatres that were made available to book ran out of tickets in just a couple of hours, in all the available formats including IMAX 3D, 4DX 3D. Going by the demand for the film, the makers have declared that the film shall have its premier by 12 AM in India. It is reported that the film would have early morning shows from 12 AM on December 16 in many cities in India. It looks like the world is all set to celebrate the cinema-turned-cultural event called 'Avatar'.

Produced by himself, the film is touted to be one of the highest-budgeted films in history. Although Cameron mentioned that the release of 3rd part is heavily dependent on this film, he also estimated that the film would make a 2 Billion Dollars profit!