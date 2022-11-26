Athmeeya Sammelanams create Josh in the TRS Cadre

"Cadre is the main strength to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS). The MLAs should have personal bondage with the party activists in their respective constituencies. They have to move closely with the cadre so that the activists will everything with the respective MLA including their family conditions and the hardships they have been facing. The Athmeeya Sammelanams should become platform in this regard", with the instructions given by the party supremo, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the public representatives from the ruling party have been started mingling with the party cadre during Atmeeya Sammelanams create josh in the TRS cadre

They have been interacting with the party cadre for the past 10 days and enquiring about the party activists and hurdles the cadre facing at ground level. The public representatives are explaining the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government in the state for the past eight years.

The massive Atmeeya Sammelanams have been organized at some Assembly constituencies and the MLAs of the remaining constituencies are making arrangements to organize the meetings very soon.

MLC Kavitha took part in the recent Athmeeya Sammelanam organized by Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surender. According to the party sources her speech at the meet has instill confidence among the party cadre. The public representatives from combined Khammam district took part in the meet conducted by Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeriah recently. The Athmeeya Sammelanam organized by Warangal (west) MLA, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has discussed the political situation in the constituency as well as across the state.

At the same time, the leaders who participating in the meeting have been discussing length and breadth in selecting the active party workers after the TRS chief TRS instructed them to send the list of in-charges to him after appointing one in-charge to as many as 100 voters.