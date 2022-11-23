Assam CM compares Rahul Gandhi with Saddam Hussein

As the elections for Gujarat Assembly are fast approaching the leaders from the ruling BJP have been stooping low in order to win the hearts of the voters to retain the power in the state.

Giving one more credential to the above sentence, addressing a public meeting at Ahmedabad, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has said that former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi looks like late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Seems to be going one step ahead, Sarma commented that nowadays Rahul Gandhi's face become the face of the former Iraqi dictator. The Assam chief minister wanted know why there is a lot of change in the looks of the Congress MP after he launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The political analysts are attributing the comments of the BJP leaders on the looks of Rahul Gandhi out of frustration to the everlasting popularity of the grand old party in the rural Gujarat.

According to them, as much as 57 percent of the population has been living the rural pockets of Gujarat. The popularity of the Congress party is still intact in the rural Gujarat though the BJP has been ruling the state since 1998. The 2017 elections gave more strength to the above said argument, where the ruling BJP won only 36 out of 98 assembly constituencies in the rural Gujarat in the last elections.

They said that as the Gujarat elections has been witnessing triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP and the AAP have been putting all their strength to barge in to the bastion of the grand old party in the rural Gujarat, the political analysts said.