AP ruling party MLAs worry about 10-day-deadline

Ruling party MLAs in Andhra Pradesh are in tension as the state government's prestigious 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' (Government at each and every doorstep) programme is scheduled to conclude on December 4.



Chief Minister, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been various programmes in the state to once again come to power after next elections. Accordingly, he launched the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' across the state on May 11. The programme is aimed to make the ministers and MLAs to reach the people all over the state. They have to explain the various development programmes and welfare schemes which has implemented by the state government during the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam'. The public representatives have to address the civic problems raised by the people when they meet them personally as part of the programme. The sources said that the YSRCP chief is of view that the with the personal interaction of the public representative with the common people in the programme, which is scheduled to conclude on December 4, will show a positive impact on the party's prospectus in the next elections.

At the same time, Chief Minister Jagan has set a target to the ministers, MLAs and in-charges to participate in the prestigious programme for 96 days in 174 assembly constituencies out of 175 constituencies before the programme going to conclude, during the workshops conducted with them at regular intervals. He also cautioned them that it is difficult to get ticket in the next elections those who failed to reach the target. The YSRCP chief also pointed out their performance and active participation, during the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam', based on the reports and findings from surveys.

The chief minister is going to preside the final workshop with the ministers, MLAs and in-charge on December 4, where the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' is scheduled to conclude on the same day. According the YSRCP sources, Jagan may finalize the sitting MLAs who is going to get party ticket in the next elections, based on their performance in the state government's prestigious programme.

It is learnt that, 70 percent of the public representatives crossed the target by participating in the programme for more than 100 days, in the remaining 30 percent of the MLAs as much as 12 percent were in the range of 60 to 80 days and the remaining 18 percent of public representatives took part in the the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' in between 40 to 60 days, where the prestigious programme launched almost seven months back.

As the final workshop, which is going to decide the fate of the sitting MLAs in the coming elections, is going to held in next days, most of the public representatives are in tension, the sources said.