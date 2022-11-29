AP govt. transfers several IAS officers besides appointing Chief Secretary

The government of Andhra Pradesh has carried out massive transfers of IAS offices in the state. According to the latest transfers, the CMO has appointed Poonam Malakondaiah as Special CS, Madhusudan Reddy as Special CS for the Agriculture Department, Praveen Prakash as principal secretary of school education, Pradyumna as R&B secretary, Rahul Pandey as commissioner of agriculture department and Mohammad Diwan as special secretary of housing have been transferred.

Meanwhile, the government has issued an order appointing KS Jawahar Reddy, who is currently serving as the CMO Special CS, as the Chief Secretary (CS) to the government. Shortly after that, orders were given on the transfers of IAS officers. He will take charge as the new Chief Secretary from December 1 and is likely to continue in this post till June 2024.

The current Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma will retire on 30th of this month. As a result, the government has appointed KS Jawahar Reddy as CS in his place. First, although many names came up in the CS race, Jawahar Reddy of the 1990 batch got the plum post.