Anupama Out Of Sidhu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square

Sidhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu, directed by Vimal Krishna scored a tremendous hit in Tollywood industry. Neha Shetty played the heroine in the film and Sidhu penned the story for it.

Right after the success of DJ Tillu, the film makers announced its sequel. However the shoot of the film got started recently but the director Vimal Krishna got replaced by Malik Ram.

Meanwhile, the other latest news about the movie is that even the heroine of the film is out of the project. While Neha Sheety played lead actress role in DJ Tillu, initially it is said Sree Leela will be herione in Sequel.

However, later the team announced that it's not Sree Leela but it's Anupama Parameswaran who is going to play the lead actress role in the movie . But, according to the latest reports, even Anupama Parameswaran is out of the project due to unforeseen reasons and she is replaced by Premam fame Madonna Sebastian.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under Sitara Entertainments banner, the film has Ram Miriyala Music.