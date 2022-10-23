Anu Emmanuel speaks up about her link-ups.

Anu Emmanuel has a unique record of working with big stars of the industry at quite the young & early days of her career in Tollywood. Debuted with Nani's 'Majnu', she went on to essay the roles of a female lead with stars like Allu Arjun in 'Naa Peru Surya' and with 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan in 'Agnyaathavaasi'

Her recent project is 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo' with Allu Sirish in the lead role and the film is all set to hit the screens on November 4. Titled initially was 'Prema Kadhanta', the film is releasing after a long hold up and the team has begun its promotions with Sirish interviews. In light of these interviews, Sirish said that he has gone through a break-up recently and the rumours poured in that it was his co-star Emmanuel herself.

This rumour went on to become viral and has brought unexpected attention to the project & Anu herself. After a long silence, Anu spoke about this. She denied all the rumours of her link-up with Sirish and said "I am not dating anyone. Nor have plans of getting married", while the question of her not attending the promotions along the team or Sirish remained unanswered.