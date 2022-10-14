Ante Sundaraniki gets low shockingly less TRP

Natural Star Nani returned to his strong zone and made the film Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this rom-com featured Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. Though the movie got released amidst decent expectations, it failed to do well at the box office.

People opined that Nani's performance was phenomenal, but the screenplay has been an issue. Eventually, Ante Sundaraniki ended up as a flop.

Upon its digital release, the film garnered positive talk from a set of audiences. Meanwhile, it premiered recently on Gemini TV during the Dasara festive weekend.

Shockingly, Ante Sundaraniki turned out to be a flop on television too. It managed to garner a TRP of only 1.88. This is very low considering the star image of Nani.

Thus, Ante Sundaraniki again failed to impress the audience despite of its honest and good content. It eventually turned out to be a forgettable venture for Nani. The actor is now aiming to make a strong comeback with his next film Dasara.