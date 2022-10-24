Anirudh begins his Indian concert tour

Anirudh Ravichander is undeniably the numero uno music director of the Tamil film industry right now. With his versatile compositions and back-to-back chartbusters, Anirudh amassed a huge fan following not only in Tamil Nadu but across the world too.



The other day, he performed at a concert in Chennai for the first time, at the Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple Grounds on East Coast Road.Anirudh's Indian tour consists of another concert which will be held on November 12 in Coimbatore. Codissia Ground will host that event.

This concert was also live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar with the title 'Rockstar on Hotstar'. Generally, we don't see live streaming for Indian concerts. This is going to be one of such rare instances.

It has been 10 years since Anirudh made his debut in films. This year, he gave multiple hits in the form of Beast, Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vikram, Don and Thiruchitrambalam.