'Suspects follow Pawan Kalyan wherever he goes'

"It is suspected that there is a security threat to Jana Sena president. Some strangers have been following him in recent times", Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar expressed his concern in a press release on Wednesday night.

"After Vizag incident, unknown suspected persons have been wandering at Pawan Kalyan's residence and the party office. They are following him wherever he goes in different types of vehicles. They followed him on two-wheelers on Tuesday and in a car on Wednesday. The persons who have been looking after the security of Pawan Kalyan have expressed doubts about the strangers and categoricially said that they are not the fans of Pawan Kalyan", Nadendla Manohar said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police arrested two persons who created nuisance in front of Pawan Kalyan's house.

According to the police, A person called Saikrishna Chowdary (32) of Sriram Nagar under Jubilee Hills police station limits, his friend Vijay Aditya(27) belonged to Jawahar Nagar and with another friend went to restaurant at Jubilee Hills Road Number 35 in a car on October 31 night. While returning back from the restaurant they stopped the car they are travelling in front of Pawan Kalyan's house at 11.30 pm. The two persons Venkatesh, Rakesh and three bouncers are in the duty of security to the house. As they asked the trio to remove the car, there is a scuffle took place between the two groups. In the melee, Saikrishna and Vijay Aditya abused the security persons Venkatesh and Rakesh and pushed them away. Based on the complaint filed by Venkatesh on Tuesday, the police detained the two accused and released them after served notices to them.