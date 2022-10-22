An eye on coveted posts, Former JD & JP swing into Andhra Politics

In an attempt to cashing in on latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh, the once upon a time colleagues in Lok Satta Party, the former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana and Lok Satta Party founder-president Jayaprakash Narayan expressed their to desire to enter in to the Parliament by contest in any of the seats in Andhra Pradesh in the next general elections. The duo made their desire public within a week when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP supremo Chandra Babu Naidu join hands to fight against the Jagan rule in order to protect the democracy in the state. Chandra babu also made it clear that they will take like minded political parties in to confidence in fighting against the YSRCP ruled state government.



Seems to be taking cue from the intention of the TDP chief well in advance, the Lok Satta founder-president had succeeded in passing a resolution at party's executive meeting held at Vijayawada recently. His aim is to raise his voice to demand special status to the state and the pending assurances given to the Andhra Pradesh by the centre during the state division.

When it comes to former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana who unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam MP seat on Jana Sena ticket in the 2019 general elections has announced that he will once again contest from the same seat as an independent candidate in the next general elections.

Interestingly both the former JD and JP has been vehemently opposing three-capital proposal made by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and unconditionally supporting Amaravati as AP capital.