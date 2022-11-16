Amidst promotions, Vishal's marriage gets attention

Tamil hero Vishal is one of the eligible bachelors in Kollywood. He is in his forties but is yet to get married. In the past, he got engaged to a Telugu actress named Anisha but their engagement was cancelled soon.

For the unversed, Anisha was seen in movies like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy. After breaking his engagement, Vishal remained single and focused on his film career.

However, his marriage has taken a lot of limelight in the recent past, amdist the promotions of his next film titled Latthi. The film is scheduled for a release soon. Meanwhile, everyone is excited about Vishal's personal life. Especially, after Vishal made comments regarding the marriage recently, this has caught the attention of many.

However, Vishal is maintaining a suspense currently about who she will get married but the announcement of the same would surely bring in a lot of attention.

For now, we do not have a clarity on the same. The complete details about it will be updated shortly.