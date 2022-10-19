Amaravati is the only capital of Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is holding a padayatra in Andhra Pradesh as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has made crucial comments about the three capital issues and Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Gandhi's lad said that the proposed three-capital idea is incorrect and asserted that Amaravati is the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the farmers who gave land for the construction of Amaravati's capital have met him and he will support them. Rahul Gandhi said that it is the Centre's responsibility to fulfill the bifurcation promises including Polavaram and requested the people that it is unnecessary to talk about the bifurcation of the state now. He assured of providing Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh if Congress comes to power.

Meanwhile, Mallikharjun Kharge won the Congress presidential election with a huge margin against Shashi Tharoor. Kharge got 7897 votes against 9,385 votes while Tharoor got only 1072 votes with 416 votes getting invalid. Shashi Tharoor congratulated Kharge for winning the Congress presidential election and said that Congress will be strengthened under the leadership of Kharge.

