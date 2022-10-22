Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra paused temporarily amid police restrictions

Highlights: The Maha Padayatra undertaken by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli of Srikakulam district to continue Amaravati as the single capital of Andhra Pradesh has been temporarily halted in protest to the restrictions imposed by the police.



The Maha Padayatra undertaken by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli of Srikakulam district to continue Amaravati as the single capital of Andhra Pradesh has been temporarily halted in protest to the restrictions imposed by the police. The farmers have announced that they move the High Court on the restrictions and resume Maha Padayatra.

It is learned that farmers' Maha Padayatra, which is continuing in Konaseema district was stopped in Ramachandrapuram after police advised them that only those with ID cards should participate in the padayatra and ordered that not more than 600 people could participate. In this context, the farmers took a key decision and decided not to take out the padayatra until clear orders are received from the High Court and police restrictions are lifted.

The leaders of Amaravati Maha Padayatra JAC said that they stopped the padayatra in Ramachandrapuram itself and said that they will take up the padayatra only after getting a clear decision from the High Court. They said that they will start the padayatra based on the court's decision.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu said that YCP's conspiracies will not work on the farmers' Maha Padayatra. Chandrababu Naidu reminded that the foundation stone of the public capital Amaravati was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, which is the same day seven years ago. Chandrababu Naidu stated that they all wished that Amaravati city would stand as the heart of Andhra Pradesh for at least a thousand years. He said that Amaravati is the sacrifice of 28 thousand farmers and the will of crores of people.