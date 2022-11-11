Allu Arjun and Trivikram to reunite for fourth time?

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the most talented filmmakers in tinsel town. Having made his debut as a director with the film Nuvve Nuvve, the star director has worked with many star heroes and earned big stardom. Now, he is working with Superstar Mahesh Babu for an untitled film. Interestingly, we have come to know that he will next be seen working with Allu Arjun once again.



Already, both Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas worked together for a series of interesting films. They earlier teamed up for Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy as well as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All the three movies have become big hits at the box office.

Now, the duo is planning to come up with yet another film which marks the fourth time collaboration of the actor and director. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same but we have come to know that Trivikram pitched a story idea to Allu Arjun that he liked.

The development of the script is in progress and most likely, the duo will head for a collaboration only after the two wrap up their ongoing commitments.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.