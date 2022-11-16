Allu Aravind to bail out Gautam Tinnanuri?

Mega Producer Allu Aravind is currently busy working on a couple of interesting films. He recently came up with an interesting film Urvashivo Rakshasivo at the box office. Allu Sirish played the lead role in the film. Anu Emmanuel played the film's heroine. Meanwhile, we have come to know that he is now working on a Tamil Telugu bilingual which could star Tamil hero Suriya in the lead role.

Young and talented filmmaker Gautham Tinnanuri who made his debut with Malli Rava and then shot to fame with Jersey reportedly planned a film with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan but the project did not work out. Gautham Tinnanuri seems to have approached Allu Aravind who set up an appointment with Karthi.

Karthi reportedly liked the story and suggested Suriya would be a fit and also asked the director to approach Suriya, along with making a few suggestions to the script.

Meanwhile, the director is working on the changes and is looking to approach Suriya soon. Allu Aravind might be taking care of the project, guiding the young director about the plan of action to be implemented.