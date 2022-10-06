Ahimsa Teaser: Abhiram Daggubati's debut lacks the punch!

Director Teja, known for introducing many talented actors to Tollywood, has taken up the responsibility of launching the legendary producer Daggubati Ramanaidu's grandson Abhiram. Abhiram is the younger son of Suresh Babu, whose debut was in the news for quite some time. Titled Ahimsa, the film's teaser was unveiled today.

Going by the teaser, the film tells a tale of love with action elements. Abhiram plays the character Raghu, who is innocent. He falls for a girl called Ahalya. Raghu follows non-violence, but then some dramatic events in his life push him to take the path of violence. How did that happen seems to be the crux of the story?

The teaser looks like any of Teja's earlier rural romantic dramas. However, the film does not appear to be engaging with all the fresh faces. Also, the teaser gave us the feeling of a routine love story being told once again with Teja's mark.

Geethika is the leading lady, marking her debut with the film. Except for Sadha, most of the actors are newcomers. RP Patnaik is making his comeback as a music director with the film.

The film's release date will be out soon.







