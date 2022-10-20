Aha's Unstoppable 2 creates a new record

Nandamuri Balakrishna made a grand return to the digital space with Unstoppable season 2. After the sensational success of season one, the makers renewed the show for a second season. As expected, the show opened to a massive response from the audience.



The first episode of Unstoppable season two premiered last Friday on Aha. It featured Nara Chandra Babu Naidu as the guest. His son Nara Lokesh also made a brief appearance on the show. Aha stated that the show was streamed for more than 100 million minutes in just four days of its release.

Announcing the same, Aha tweeted, "He came. He ruled. He created history, yet again!! #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 episode 1 streaming now. #NBKOnAHA #NandamuriBalakrishna." Apparently, it is a record among the talk shows streaming on OTT platforms in India.

The first episode was filled with a funny and emotional conversation between Balayya and Babu. Audiences lauded Balayya and Babu's camaraderie in the show. The episode was engaging and entertaining. That helped it in getting a sensational response. The second episode will stream tomorrow at 12 AM. It features Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the chief guests.