After Munugode, KCR to deliver one more masterstroke to the saffron brigade

Least bothered about the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi spitted venom on Telangana society while addressing the BJP cadre at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to deliver another masterstroke to the saffron brigade which still unable to come out of the recent debacle at Munugode py-poll.

Seems to be sound bugle well advance to the ensuing general elections in the state, The TRS supremo will address a public meeting in Mahububabad and inaugurate some projects which focused to provide health care and education to the needy.

The party sources said that the party chief will visit Mahabubabad in the end of this month or during the first week of December. During his visit, he will inaugurate the integrated collector office complex constructed with a cost of Rs.62.20 crores.

It is learnt that the chief minister may inaugurate the government medical college constructed with a cost of Rs.560 crores, where the works of construction completed recently.

The party sources that they are expecting as many as one lakh people to attend the KCR's public meeting in Mahabubabad.

They said that the medical college once started will provide quality medical and health services to the poor in the district where tribal people have a lion share in the population. The Collectorate Complex will deliver good governance with transparent and commitment to the people.

Instead of countering the allegations made by the saffron brigade ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a gully leader in the state, the Chief Minister is in thought of focusing more on the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes taken by the TRS government, which have been delivering the fruits to the beneficiaries of below poverty line, and opening the new projects of education and medical and healthcare well before the Election Commission of India notify the elections.

The party sources said that, though the elections may scheduled any time after 15 months, KCR wanted to seek votes from the people by showing the development and welfare in the state. He is of the opinion this the best way to curb the communal saffron brigade in the state.