'Adipurush' to arrive in summer of 2023

After deciding to finally make his Bollywood debut, 'Rebel Star' Prabhas has joined hands with Om Raut for the mythological epic Raamayanam adaptation, 'Adipurush', where he is seen essaying the lead role of Rama. Looks like his arrival might get delayed a bit more.

Initially, 'Adipurush' was slated to release for Sankranthi 2023, which is a very auspicious & sentimental festival for the Telugu Film Industry. Although it was the first one to mark this release date, the reception to the teaser that got released a month ago was very bad & critical. Some legal advocates went on to file a case against the makers stating that the project of the characters is so poor that they are hurting the sentiments of many. With all these in view, the makers have started reworking the visual effects and other aspects of the film. But it looks like they are going to need much more time than expected.

The makers have decided to postpone the film, citing the pending & reworking post-production works. It is reported that the film shall be released in the summer of 2023.