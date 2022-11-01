Adipurush postponed; All eyes on Agent

As Adipurush is made on a massive budget, the makers are preferring a solo release to get more collections at the box office. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the other key roles.



The sources close to the makers refuted the rumors of the film's postponement and stated that the film would hit the theatres as per the plan. However, the media, especially the Bollywood entertainment portals, are in no mood to listen. Their reports stated that Adipurush's release would be pushed for months. The official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

On the other hand, there are speculations that one or two other films lined up for release during Sankranthi will also get postponed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Team Agent is planning to bring the film to theatres during Sankranthi, and if the speculations are true, the film might get postponed too. For now, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are confirmed as the Sankranthi releases at the box office. More details are awaited.