Actress Pooja Hegde injured badly!

Pooja Hegde, the Kannada beauty who debuted with 'Mukundha' along with 'Mega Prince' Varun Teja, has slowly climbed to the top estate and has now become the top-tier heroine in not only Telugu but also across the South cinema.



After achieving fame here, she's back at trying her luck AGAIN at Bollywood. She is currently shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' along with Salman Khan and she shared a post showing her left foot wrapped in a bandage. She wrote, "Okkayy Then, Ligament Tear. The show must go on....", where she's seen with her hair assistant getting her ready for the shot. It looks like she had a ligament tear during the shoot of a fight sequence with Salman Khan.



Pooja happens to be a fitness enthusiast who spends her free time at gyms, travelling and pilates classes. This injury post seems to upset fans a bit as this whole year seems to be very sour for her. Along with Vijay's Beast, her pan India project with Prabhas 'Radhe Shyam' was also a big disaster. It was also said that she might take a couple of weeks off post this schedule because of the injury.

