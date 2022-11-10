Accused in MLAs poaching case in police custody, to be grilled

In the latest development, the police took the accused in the MLAs poaching case into custody on Thursday. The accused Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji, who are accused in this case, have been taken into custody by the police from Chanchalguda jail and will be interrogated for two days.

It is known that a Special Investigation Team was formed in the Rajendranagar ACP office under the leadership of SIT office CP CV Anand.

Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, DCP Kalmeshwar, Shamshabad DCP Jagadeeswar Reddy, Narayanapet SP Venkateshwarlu, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar and Moinabad SHO Lakshmi Reddy have been appointed as SIT members.