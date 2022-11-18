A new chapter in India's Space History, Launch of First Private Rocket, Vikram-S, Successful

Friday has written a new chapter in India's space history with golden letters, The first ever private rocket, Vikram-S was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh attended the event and congratulated the entire team of Skyroot Aerospace.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), Department of Space (DOS) authorized the first private sector to launch a launch vehicle by Skyroot Aerospace, Hyderabad based space start-up on Wednesday.

The private rocket has been named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh'

Accordingly, the 'Prarambh' mission launched Vikram-S(VKS), a single-stage solid fuelled sub-orbit rocket, which carries three customary payloads equipped with sensors for the measurement of acceleration, pressure and other parameters, at 11:30 am on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Srikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, INSPACe chief Pawan Goenka has announced that India's first private rocket mission successful.

The Skyroot representatives said that this rocket will help validate the technologies that will be used in the subsequent Vikram-1 orbital vehicle of the space start-up that is planned for launch next year after getting clearance from the IN-SPACe of Department of Space (DOS).

The Skyroot was founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka in June 2018 with 200 employees. The firm is said to be the largest funded private space start-up in the country with a capital of Rs.526 crore.