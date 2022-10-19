7 remakes in Vishnu Manchu's bag

The Manchu family is one of the oldest families in the film fraternity. With the establishment of Mohan Babu as a big personality, his kids got into production through various talk shows and small films and then debuted in acting.



Although their mark might not be that strong, they did earn a place in the industry. Recently Vishnu Manchu has been talked about a lot, probably since he was elected as the president of the Movie Artists Association. Along with the release of Son of India, he has been in the news for his complaints and allegations of trolls on his family. Now, he is seen promoting his new film 'Ginna', produced under his maiden banner.

It is during this interview, he mentioned that along with 'Ginna', he has 7 films lined up, and all of them are remakes. Looks like the result of their original 'Son of India' has a deep impact on their decisions. Along 'Android Kunjappan' nearly 3 films are Tamizh remakes while a couple of them are from Kannada & Malayalam. He said the announcement should be made post the release of 'Ginna'.