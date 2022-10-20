3-day-stay at Munugode, KCR to address a public meet at Chandur on Oct 30

In order to induce more confidence among the party cadre and the candidate, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to stay in Munogode for three days amid the high decibel poll campaign by the various political parties in the constituency.



According to the party sources, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief KCR will stay in Munugode from October 29 to 31 and campaign for the party candidate K Prabhakar Reddy. He will reach the constituency in a big rally from Hyderabad. According to them the chief minister will address a public meeting at Chundur on October 30.

Munugode by-election become more prestigious to the contested candidates from the major political parties such as the TRS, the BJP and the Congress. It is the first election the TRS party has been facing after party became a national party and its name was changed to the BRS on the auspicious day of Vijayadasami.

According to the TRS sources, the party supremo has making all arrangements to swing in to action as he has been wishing to win the seat with grand majority. It is learnt that KCR held a meeting with the party candidate, ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders and chalked out a plan of action for Munugode. The chief minister wanted to send a strong message to the BJP high command by winning the Munugode seat with a good majority.