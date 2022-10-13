2022 emerges as a bad year for Akkinenis!

Akkinenis came up with three films so far, this year and unfortunately, all the three films failed at the box office. Interestingly, it is a big shock to the actors who expected that they would score big hits with the films they picked.

Bangarraju was the first film that was released this year from the actors. The film was released during Sankranthi. The film was supposed to take an advantage of the Sankranthi season but the movie failed. The film ended as an above average film. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya acted in the lead roles.

Then came the film Thank You. Starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, the film's business was closed around 5 Cr rupees which is very less.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni's film The Ghost was released recently for the Dusshera. The movie's business was closed around 5 Cr rupees and it is a big disappointment for all the Akkineni fans.

Now, everyone is hopeful that Akhil's Agent will perform well at the box office.