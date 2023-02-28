Telugu Global
Home > Cinema & Entertainment > రష్మిక, కేతిక, నభా నటేష్.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్
HomeCinema & Entertainment రష్మిక, కేతిక, నభా నటేష్.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్
Cinema & Entertainment

రష్మిక, కేతిక, నభా నటేష్.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

ఓ అవార్డ్ ఫంక్షన్ కోసం రష్మిక హాట్ గా ముస్తాబైంది. అటు కేతిక శర్మ, నభా నటేష్ కూడా తమ లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్ తో హాట్ హాట్ గా కనిపించారు. తారల సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ మీకోసం..

BY Telugu Global28 Feb 2023 2:10 AM GMT
రష్మిక, కేతిక, నభా నటేష్.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్
X

Telugu Global

Telugu Global


Next Story
X
X