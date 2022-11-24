Telugu Global
పాయల్.. శ్రీలీల.. అనన్య.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

తన కొత్త సినిమా నుంచి కొన్ని స్టిల్స్ రిలీజ్ చేసింది పాయల్ రాజ్ పుత్. అటు అనన్య పాండే, శ్రీలీల తమ లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్ షేర్ చేశారు. తారల సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ ఏంటో చెక్ చేద్దాం..

BY Telugu Global24 Nov 2022 1:44 AM GMT
