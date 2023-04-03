Telugu Global
Home > Cinema & Entertainment > నభా నటేష్, కాజల్, కావ్య థాపర్.. సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్
HomeCinema & Entertainment నభా నటేష్, కాజల్, కావ్య థాపర్.. సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్
Cinema & Entertainment

నభా నటేష్, కాజల్, కావ్య థాపర్.. సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్

యాక్సిడెంట్ తర్వాత పూర్తిగా కోలుకుంది నభా నటేష్. ఫొటోషూట్స్ తో మెప్పిస్తోంది. అటు రీఎంట్రీలో కాజల్ కూడా అదరగొడుతోంది. ఇలాంటి లేటెస్ట్ సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ చూద్దాం..

BY Telugu Global3 April 2023 2:53 AM GMT
నభా నటేష్, కాజల్, కావ్య థాపర్.. సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్
X

Advertisement

Advertisement

Telugu Global

Telugu Global


Next Story
X
X