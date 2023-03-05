Telugu Global
కియరా, కత్రినా, సారా.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

బాలీవుడ్ ముద్దుగుమ్మలు కియరా అద్వానీ, కత్రినా కైఫ్, సారా అలీఖాన్.. తమ లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్ తో అదరగొట్టారు. వీళ్లతో పాటు మరింతమంది తారల సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ చెక్ చేద్దాం..

5 March 2023
