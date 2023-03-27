Telugu Global
కేతిక, శ్రియ, రాశిఖన్నా.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

తమ కొత్త ఫొటోషూట్స్ తో అదరగొట్టారు కేతిక శర్మ, శ్రియ శరణ్, రాశిఖన్నా. వీళ్లతో పాటు మరింత మంది తారలు తమతమ సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ తో వచ్చేశారు. అవేంటో చూద్దాం..

BY Telugu Global27 March 2023 3:19 AM GMT
