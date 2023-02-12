కత్రిన, పాయల్, అమృత.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hebah P (@ihebahp)
A post shared by Hebah P (@ihebahp)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)
A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Rajput ⭐️ ♾ (@rajputpaayal)
A post shared by Payal Rajput ⭐️ ♾ (@rajputpaayal)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amritha - Thendral (@amritha_aiyer)
A post shared by Amritha - Thendral (@amritha_aiyer)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)
A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)
A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)
A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)
A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)
A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)