కత్రిన, పాయల్, అమృత.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్

క్యాజువల్ గా కూడా కత్రినా అందంగా ఉంటుంది. అటు పాయల్ మరోసారి హాట్ ఫొటోషూట్ తో అదరగొట్టగా, అమృతా అయ్యర్ ట్రెడిషనల్ లుక్ లోకి మారింది. తారల లేటెస్ట్ సోషల్ మీడియా అప్ డేట్స్ చెక్ చేద్దాం..

BY Telugu Global12 Feb 2023 3:03 AM GMT
