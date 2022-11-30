Buchi Babu plans a revolt with Ram Charan

After a humongous hit like 'Uppena', which scored a whopping ₹100 CR gross upon its release, director Bucchibabu Sana has perfectly aimed to the big star Tarak, to make his place in the industry as a bigwig. But it took its own course while getting shaped and surprisingly, it landed in the hands of 'Mega Powerstar' Ram Charan.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Ram Charan announced the project & its primary crew. "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial" tweeted Ram Charan.









Director Bucchi Babu also shared the news on Twitter with a tagline of the film.

"Some times Revolt becomes a necessity...." Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sirThank you Charan sir for the priceless opportunity. I am always grateful to u sir #RamcharanRevolts @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial" wrote Bucchi.





"Some times Revolt becomes a necessity...."

Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir

Thank you Charan sir for the priceless opportunity..

I am always grateful to u sir#RamcharanRevolts@vriddhicinemas@SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) November 28, 2022





Reportedly the film hits the sets next year and Devi Sri Prasad is in consideration for the musical works of the film. It is also said that Bucchi has approached Ratnavelu for the cinematography works. More details are awaited.